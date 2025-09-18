You can now create VR worlds using just your words
Meta AI has rolled out new tools for Meta Quest headsets, letting you create virtual worlds just by describing them.
With the updated Meta Horizon Studio, you can give step-by-step prompts, like asking for a stylized desert terrain, then adding mountains, foliage, and a desert city, and watch the environment come to life—no coding or design skills needed.
It's all about making 3D creation simpler and more fun with a little help from AI.
Meta Horizon Studio gets a bunch of new features
The latest update also brings smoother graphics, bigger multiplayer spaces, and a fresh "immersive home" hub through Horizon Central.
Streaming just got better too: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN are now built right into the Horizon TV app for easy access while you hang out in VR.
All part of Meta's push to make the metaverse feel more interactive—and way less complicated.