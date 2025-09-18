You can now create VR worlds using just your words Technology Sep 18, 2025

Meta AI has rolled out new tools for Meta Quest headsets, letting you create virtual worlds just by describing them.

With the updated Meta Horizon Studio, you can give step-by-step prompts, like asking for a stylized desert terrain, then adding mountains, foliage, and a desert city, and watch the environment come to life—no coding or design skills needed.

It's all about making 3D creation simpler and more fun with a little help from AI.