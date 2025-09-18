Meta's new smart glasses are here: Check features, prices

Ray-Ban Display syncs with your phone

The Ray-Ban Display syncs with your phone, so you can check texts, socials, or maps right on your lens—no need to pull out your device.

The Ray-Ban Display offers a sharp 600x600 resolution on one lens and comes in two sizes and colors.

The Oakley Vanguard stands out for its sporty wraparound look, a built-in 12MP camera, and nine-hour battery life—perfect for outdoor adventures or all-day wear.

Preorders for the updated Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 (with eight hours of battery) are also open at $379.