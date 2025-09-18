Next Article
Meta's Horizon TV brings all your streaming services to VR
Technology
Meta just rolled out Horizon TV for Quest headsets, letting you jump between Prime Video, Peacock, Twitch, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN—all from one hub.
The announcement came during the Meta Connect keynote on September 17, 2025.
It greets you with personalized picks and easy tabs
Horizon TV greets you with personalized picks and easy tabs for movies, shows, sports, music—even immersive VR experiences and your own watchlist.
You'll find 3D movies like "The Black Phone" and "M3GAN," plus Dolby Atmos surround sound (with Dolby Vision coming soon).
It's all part of Meta's plan to make watching stuff in VR a lot more fun and seamless.