Meta's Horizon TV brings all your streaming services to VR

It greets you with personalized picks and easy tabs

Horizon TV greets you with personalized picks and easy tabs for movies, shows, sports, music—even immersive VR experiences and your own watchlist.

You'll find 3D movies like "The Black Phone" and "M3GAN," plus Dolby Atmos surround sound (with Dolby Vision coming soon).

It's all part of Meta's plan to make watching stuff in VR a lot more fun and seamless.