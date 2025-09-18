Next Article
Meta's new VR feature turns your real space into virtual 1
Technology
Meta just dropped Hyperscape, a new VR feature for Quest 3 and Quest 3S that lets you scan and turn your actual room—or any real space—into a super realistic virtual version.
It's in beta right now through the Hyperscape Capture app, so you can start experimenting with digital copies of your favorite spots.
How to create a virtual space
To create your virtual space, you wear the Quest 3 headset while it scans objects you are facing, building a detailed digital mesh—even including a prescanned version of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen that was toured at Connect 2025.
Once scanned, your environment uploads to the cloud and is ready to explore after a few hours.
For now, these spaces are private, but Meta says shared visits with friends via a private link are coming soon.