Meta's new VR feature turns your real space into virtual 1

How to create a virtual space

To create your virtual space, you wear the Quest 3 headset while it scans objects you are facing, building a detailed digital mesh—even including a prescanned version of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen that was toured at Connect 2025.

Once scanned, your environment uploads to the cloud and is ready to explore after a few hours.

For now, these spaces are private, but Meta says shared visits with friends via a private link are coming soon.