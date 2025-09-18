Meta's new Ray-Ban smart glasses let you use Instagram, WhatsApp

You can control the display with a wristband

These glasses come with a Meta Neural Band wristband so you can control them by simply pinching or swiping—no voice commands needed.

The 600 x 600 display is bright enough for sunny days (up to 5,000 nits), there's a 12MP ultra-wide camera for photos and videos in 1080p, and the six-hour battery means they'll last most of your day.

Plus, they work with both iOS and Android notifications and have transition lenses for indoor-outdoor use—a big step up for smart eyewear.