Meta's new Ray-Ban smart glasses let you use Instagram, WhatsApp
Meta just unveiled its latest Ray-Ban smart glasses at this week's Connect conference.
For $799, you get a pair with a full-color in-lens display that shows your messages, navigation prompts, and even lets you use WhatsApp or Instagram—right from your face.
Pre-orders are already open if you're looking to snag the newest wearable tech.
You can control the display with a wristband
These glasses come with a Meta Neural Band wristband so you can control them by simply pinching or swiping—no voice commands needed.
The 600 x 600 display is bright enough for sunny days (up to 5,000 nits), there's a 12MP ultra-wide camera for photos and videos in 1080p, and the six-hour battery means they'll last most of your day.
Plus, they work with both iOS and Android notifications and have transition lenses for indoor-outdoor use—a big step up for smart eyewear.