Meta's new smart glasses are built for athletes

Oakley and Meta just teamed up to launch the Oakley Meta Vanguard—smart glasses built for athletes who want to capture workouts hands-free. Priced at $499, they're up for pre-order now and officially hit shelves on October 21, 2025.

Specs to know about These glasses pack a 12MP wide-angle camera that shoots crisp 3K videos (plus slow-mo and hyperlapse modes).

You get nine hours of battery life, or up to 36 hours with the fast-charging case.

They're water- and dust-resistant, weigh just 66g, and come in four swappable frame/lens combos.

Sync with fitness apps for real-time stats Sync them with fitness apps like Strava and Garmin to track real-time stats, and connect with Apple Health or Health Connect by Android for post-workout summaries.

The AI highlights your workout moments automatically—think heart-rate spikes or elevation gains.