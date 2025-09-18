Google Maps gets a Material 3-inspired redesign

Tabs like Overview, Reviews now sit above image previews

Important info—think addresses and contact details—is grouped in neat containers, and buttons sport a new pill-shaped style.

While the update keeps familiar features like the fullscreen account menu, it doesn't support Dynamic Color yet.

All these tweaks are part of Google's push to make Maps smoother and more enjoyable to use.