Next Article
DJI Mini 5 Pro with 1-inch sensor launched
Technology
DJI just dropped the Mini 5 Pro, and it's all about better visuals in a super compact package.
The star feature? A one-inch image sensor that lets you shoot crisp 4K videos at 60fps, plus slow-motion at up to 4K/120fps.
You also get cool tricks like Med-Tele zoom and portrait mode for sharper shots, even when lighting isn't great.
Drone weighs less than 250gm
Weighing less than 250gm (so it's easy to carry), the Mini 5 Pro can stay in the air for up to 52 minutes on a single charge with DJI's upgraded battery.
It packs advanced obstacle avoidance using LiDAR and infrared sensors—making night flying much safer.
The price tag in Europe is €809.