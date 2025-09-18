DJI Mini 5 Pro with 1-inch sensor launched Technology Sep 18, 2025

DJI just dropped the Mini 5 Pro, and it's all about better visuals in a super compact package.

The star feature? A one-inch image sensor that lets you shoot crisp 4K videos at 60fps, plus slow-motion at up to 4K/120fps.

You also get cool tricks like Med-Tele zoom and portrait mode for sharper shots, even when lighting isn't great.