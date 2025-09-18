Next Article
Windows 11 can now boot directly into Xbox app
Technology
Windows 11 users can now try out Xbox's new full-screen mode before its launch on Xbox Ally devices, expected in October 2025.
This update (part of the 25H2 release) lets handheld gaming PCs like MSI Claw and ASUS ROG Ally skip the usual Windows desktop and jump straight into the Xbox app for a faster, more console-like experience.
How to enable this mode
To enable this, you'll need the Release Preview version of Windows 11 plus some setting tweaks.
The mode saves up to 2GB of memory by skipping Explorer, and gives direct access to games from Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam—plus handy features like Game Bar.
You can still switch back to desktop mode if you want, but heads up: making these changes isn't risk-free, so follow setup guides carefully!