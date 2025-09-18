Windows 11 can now boot directly into Xbox app

How to enable this mode

To enable this, you'll need the Release Preview version of Windows 11 plus some setting tweaks.

The mode saves up to 2GB of memory by skipping Explorer, and gives direct access to games from Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam—plus handy features like Game Bar.

You can still switch back to desktop mode if you want, but heads up: making these changes isn't risk-free, so follow setup guides carefully!