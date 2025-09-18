Daily aspirin could cut colorectal cancer recurrence risk by 50%
A new 2025 study from Sweden's Karolinska Institute suggests that taking aspirin daily after colorectal cancer surgery could cut the chances of the cancer returning by about 50%—but mainly for people with certain genetic mutations.
Since roughly 40% of patients have these mutations, aspirin might become an important part of recovery for many.
Researchers say targeted genetic testing could help more patients benefit
The Alascca trial followed over 3,500 patients in Scandinavia and found that those with PI3K pathway mutations who took a daily 160mg dose of aspirin saw a 55% drop in recurrence compared to those on placebo.
Aspirin's anti-inflammatory effects and impact on blood platelets may help stop cancer cells from hiding from the immune system.
While some people did face serious side effects, researchers say targeted genetic testing could help more patients benefit safely—especially as colorectal cancer rates are rising among younger adults worldwide.