Daily aspirin could cut colorectal cancer recurrence risk by 50%

Researchers say targeted genetic testing could help more patients benefit

The Alascca trial followed over 3,500 patients in Scandinavia and found that those with PI3K pathway mutations who took a daily 160mg dose of aspirin saw a 55% drop in recurrence compared to those on placebo.

Aspirin's anti-inflammatory effects and impact on blood platelets may help stop cancer cells from hiding from the immune system.

While some people did face serious side effects, researchers say targeted genetic testing could help more patients benefit safely—especially as colorectal cancer rates are rising among younger adults worldwide.