NASA's Artemis 2 mission will study human health in space

NASA is sending four astronauts around the Moon for 10 days as early as February 2026, with a launch window that extends through April—the first trip this far since the Apollo era. Besides testing the Orion spacecraft, the big focus is on how deep space affects human health.

Tracking the crew's health The crew—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—will give blood, urine, and saliva samples before, during, and after their journey.

Scientists will check these for changes in heart health and immune response from microgravity and radiation.

They'll also wear wrist sensors to track sleep and activity.

Bone marrow cells will be tested in space As Orion travels through intense radiation zones near Earth (the Van Allen belts), astronauts will use special "organ-on-a-chip" devices to see how bone marrow cells react.

Dosimeters will measure exposure levels, with extra shielding ready if solar storms hit.

All this helps NASA figure out how to keep future crews healthy on longer missions.