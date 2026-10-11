'Welcome home': Apple may announce partnership with home-security company ADT
What's the story
Apple could announce a new partnership with home security company ADT alongside the launch of its all-new smart home hub, several clues suggest, according to MacRumors. The deal may be made official on Tuesday, October 13, when Apple has invited media to a "Welcome home" experience in New York. At the event, the tech giant could unveil its new smart home hub and ecosystem of third-party accessories in collaboration with brands like LG.
Job clues
ADT has been advertising 'Low Voltage Technician' positions since July
Since July, ADT has been advertising "Low Voltage Technician" positions across the US.
However, those who got hired have been given little information about their specific roles.
Some of them have just been shadowing other ADT technicians while waiting for more details.
This high level of secrecy is often associated with Apple, further fueling speculation about a possible partnership between the two companies.
Device switch
New hires are being given iPhones instead of Android devices
In a further hint, ADT has been giving iPhones to its new hires for work instead of Android devices.
This unusual practice could be another indication of a possible partnership with Apple.
Some of the new hires have also said that ADT plans to reveal more about their role later this month, possibly waiting for Apple's smart home hub announcement on Tuesday.
Hub features
Home hub to offer smart home accessory management, more
The upcoming home hub from Apple is said to offer smart home accessory management, home security monitoring, photo faces and galleries, calendar overview, music playback, FaceTime video calling, and more.
It will come in a tabletop version with a speaker base and a wall-mounted version.
This could be part of Apple's plan to provide customers with professional installation services through ADT technicians for the wall-mounted home hub or related LG accessories.
Partnership history
ADT's partnership with Google might be ending soon
In 2023, ADT had a home security partnership with Google. However, it reportedly dropped some features offered on Google Nest devices earlier this year.
MacRumors reports that ADT's deal with Google either expired this year or will do so next year and won't be renewed.
If true, this could clear the way for a new tech giant partnership: Apple.