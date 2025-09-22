Apple announces festive offers: Discounts, cashback on iPhones, Macs, more
Apple is kicking off the festive season in India with some tempting deals across its lineup.
For a limited time, you can grab discounts and cashback offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods—both online and at retail stores—just in time for Diwali shopping.
How much can you save?
You can save up to ₹10,000 on select iPhones (with 12-month no-cost EMI options), including ₹5,000 cashback on the latest iPhone 17 Pro and ₹4,000 off the iPhone 16 series.
Macs also get up to ₹10k cashback plus trade-in deals.
There's up to ₹4k cashback on iPads, up to ₹6k back on Apple Watches, and up to ₹4k off AirPods. Even HomePods come with a ₹2k cashback.
If you're eyeing older iPhones, Flipkart and Amazon are also offering extra price cuts this season—so it might be a good time for an upgrade!