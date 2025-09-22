Apple announces festive offers: Discounts, cashback on iPhones, Macs, more

How much can you save?

You can save up to ₹10,000 on select iPhones (with 12-month no-cost EMI options), including ₹5,000 cashback on the latest iPhone 17 Pro and ₹4,000 off the iPhone 16 series.

Macs also get up to ₹10k cashback plus trade-in deals.

There's up to ₹4k cashback on iPads, up to ₹6k back on Apple Watches, and up to ₹4k off AirPods. Even HomePods come with a ₹2k cashback.

If you're eyeing older iPhones, Flipkart and Amazon are also offering extra price cuts this season—so it might be a good time for an upgrade!