How do astronauts handle medical emergencies in space?
Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut on the ISS, just shared how tough it is to deal with health crises up there.
Since there's no doctor on call, astronauts have to handle emergencies themselves.
CPR in 0 gravity
Astronauts train hard for moments like these. For CPR in zero gravity, they hook their feet to the ceiling and push with their legs to give chest compressions.
If someone's veins collapse from low blood pressure, medicine goes straight into the bone marrow instead.
The ISS has an AED (like those in airports), and crews regularly run through emergency drills so everyone knows what to do.
Shukla's post highlights the challenges of space medicine
With no hospitals or ambulances around, astronauts have to be both caregivers and scientists.
Shukla's post shows just how much creative problem-solving and preparation goes into keeping everyone healthy hundreds of kilometers above Earth.