Next Article
Apple appeals for revocation of watch sensor ban
Apple is appealing a US court decision after a ban stopped it from selling its latest Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models with blood oxygen sensors.
The ban came after medical tech company Masimo accused Apple of copying its patented health tech, leading the International Trade Commission (ITC) to block sales in late 2023.
Apple says the ban hurts millions of users
To keep selling these watches in 2024, Apple had to turn off the blood oxygen feature—something a lot of users value.
In its appeal, Apple says this move hurts millions who rely on these health tools and questions if such strict trade rules are fair, especially since Masimo's own devices weren't widely available when all this started.
The outcome could shape what health features future Apple Watches offer in the US.