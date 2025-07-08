Grab 4 AirTags for the price of 3 on Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day is offering Apple AirTags at a big markdown—a four-pack now costs about $64.99, down from an unspecified original price.
That's roughly $16.25 per tracker, which is a significant discount.
AirTags help you keep track of your stuff using Bluetooth and the ultra-wideband U1 chip for super accurate location on iPhones.
They work with Apple's Find My network, so you can find things even if they're far away.
Setup is quick in the Find My app, and you can share access with up to five people—handy for friends or family.
If you're an iPhone user who tends to misplace things, this Prime Day deal makes AirTags much more affordable.
With precise tracking, sturdy build quality, and smooth Apple integration, they're a smart pick at this price.