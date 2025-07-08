Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Launch details revealed Technology Jul 08, 2025

Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event lands in New York on July 9, and it's all about fresh tech.

Expect the spotlight on two new foldables—the ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a bigger cover screen and a hefty 200MP camera, plus the stylish Z Flip 7 rocking an all-screen cover display.

Both phones are set to run on the latest Exynos chip for faster performance.

Also making an entrance is the Galaxy Watch 8, which could bring a rotating bezel.