Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Launch details revealed
Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event lands in New York on July 9, and it's all about fresh tech.
Expect the spotlight on two new foldables—the ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a bigger cover screen and a hefty 200MP camera, plus the stylish Z Flip 7 rocking an all-screen cover display.
Both phones are set to run on the latest Exynos chip for faster performance.
Also making an entrance is the Galaxy Watch 8, which could bring a rotating bezel.
When and where to watch the event
You can stream the whole event on Samsung's official YouTube channel at 7:30pm IST.
If you want play-by-play updates as things drop, The Indian Express will be live-blogging too.
More juicy details and surprises are expected during the show—definitely worth tuning in!