TikTok and Instagram Reels altering brain activity

Addiction to these platforms could become global health issue

Researchers from China found that heavy use of these apps might mess with how you judge risks and rewards.

Qiang Wang, one of the authors, warned that this kind of addiction could become a global health issue.

In China alone, people spend over 2 hours a day on these platforms—which has been linked to trouble focusing, sleep problems, and even depression.

The study is among the first to show how non-drug habits like binge-watching short videos can really impact our decision-making and mental health.