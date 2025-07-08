TikTok and Instagram Reels altering brain activity
A new study suggests that spending lots of time on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts can actually change how your brain works—making you more impulsive and less bothered by losses.
Researchers say this pattern is a lot like gambling, where chasing quick rewards often wins over thinking about long-term consequences.
Addiction to these platforms could become global health issue
Researchers from China found that heavy use of these apps might mess with how you judge risks and rewards.
Qiang Wang, one of the authors, warned that this kind of addiction could become a global health issue.
In China alone, people spend over 2 hours a day on these platforms—which has been linked to trouble focusing, sleep problems, and even depression.
The study is among the first to show how non-drug habits like binge-watching short videos can really impact our decision-making and mental health.