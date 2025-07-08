Next Article
Uber to integrate Mumbai Metro ticketing soon
Uber is rolling out a feature that lets you buy Mumbai Metro tickets directly through its app, aiming to make your daily commute smoother.
After testing it in Delhi, Uber's bringing this ONDC-powered service to Mumbai and Chennai, so you can plan your Metro and cab rides together without hopping between apps.
Other upcoming features for better travel experience
Uber isn't stopping there—Airport Priority Access is coming soon for faster pick-ups at Mumbai airport.
Plus, services like Courier XL (for big package deliveries), Uber Pet (for traveling with pets), and an upcoming Uber for Seniors with a simpler interface are all part of their push to make city travel more convenient.