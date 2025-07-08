Next Article
Trump's budget cuts threaten iconic space telescopes
The Trump administration wants to cut NASA's science budget in half for 2026, which could spell trouble for the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.
Neill Reid from the Space Telescope Science Institute warned that these cuts would hit astrophysics hard, putting the operation and support of both telescopes on shaky ground.
Less money for research grants
If approved, James Webb's operations budget could drop by 25%, while Hubble's funding shrinks to $85 million—making it tough to keep all instruments running.
There's also less money for research grants, which help scientists use these telescopes and share their findings with the world.
All this could slow down new discoveries and make it harder for people to stay connected with space science.