iPhones could soon lock themselves the instant they're snatched
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new security feature for iPhones that would automatically lock the device if it detects being snatched from the user's hand. The feature, similar to Android's Theft Detection Lock, is currently in active development but there's no word on when it might be announced or released. The company already offers several security features like Find My and Activation Lock.
Security concerns
Apple's existing security measures
Apple's existing security measures are mostly ineffective if a thief physically snatches the device from a user's hand while the screen is still active. To counter such scenarios, Apple introduced time-based security delays with its Stolen Device protection feature in iOS 17.3. The feature enforces a mandatory waiting period if the phone detects it's away from a trusted location. However, these safeguards might not be enough against an unlocked iPhone being stolen directly from its owner's hand.
Feature development
How the new feature will work
To safeguard user data in such cases, Apple is said to be working on a new feature that would automatically lock the iPhone when it detects being snatched from its owner's hand. The system will use hardware signals to detect theft in real-time. It will monitor the iPhone's built-in accelerometer for sudden movements typical of a phone being snatched away and check proximity from a paired Apple Watch.
Integration strategy
Integration with stolen device protection logic
Apple is also said to be integrating this new feature with the same logic used for Stolen Device Protection. This means the iPhone could check if it's connected to a trusted Wi-Fi network or in a familiar location before deciding how aggressively to lock down access. If it detects a snatching in an unfamiliar place, it will not just lock the screen but also restrict access to sensitive apps/settings and payment information.