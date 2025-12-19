Apple updates agreement to recover unpaid fees from in-app purchases

Apple has updated its developer license agreement, allowing the company to recover unpaid funds by deducting them from in-app purchases. The change will affect developers in regions where local law permits linking to external payment systems. In such cases, developers are required to report those payments back to Apple for commission or fee payments.

Fee recovery New agreement allows fee recovery from in-app purchases The revised agreement gives Apple a way to collect what it thinks is the right fee if it finds a developer has underreported their earnings. This could affect developers in markets like the EU, US, and Japan, where those using external payment systems may have to pay Apple different fees or commissions depending on local law.

Fund recovery Apple can recover funds from developers' in-app purchases The new developer agreement states that Apple will "offset or recoup" what it thinks it is owed, including "any amounts collected by Apple on your behalf from end-users." This means the tech giant could recover funds from developers' in-app purchases for digital goods, services, subscriptions or one-time fees. The company also reserves right to collect this money "at any time" and "from time to time," which could lead to unexpected deductions if it suspects a miscalculation of dues by developers.

Fee details Fee structure and collection rights The types of developer payments that vary over time are limited and include commissions, fees, and taxes. Among these is the Core Technology Fee (CTF) in the EU, which currently costs €0.50 for each first annual install exceeding one million in the past 12 months. In January 2026, Apple will transition from the CTF to a new fee called the Core Technology Commission (CTC), a more complicated percentage-based fee.

Collection rights Apple can collect unpaid amounts from related entities The updated developer agreement also gives Apple the right to collect unpaid amounts from any "affiliates, parents, or subsidiaries" related to the account that owes money. This means Apple could recover dues from developers' other apps or those published by a parent company. These changes are detailed in Schedules 2 and 3, section 3.4 of the agreement focusing on delivering applications to end users.