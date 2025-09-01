Apple expands 'vintage' products list ahead of iPhone 17 launch

Ahead of the highly-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch on September 9, Apple has added two variants of the iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage products list. The models in question are those with 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. Though these devices have already been discontinued in various regions, their inclusion in Apple's "vintage" category indicates their age and obsolescence.

Classification criteria What does vintage and obsolete mean? Apple defines a product as vintage if it has not been sold for more than five years but less than seven. On the other hand, a product is termed obsolete when Apple stops selling it for over seven years. This classification system helps customers keep track of which devices are considered outdated or no longer supported by the company.

Obsolete additions Apple has added these Mac models to obsolete list Along with the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple has also added three Mac models to its obsolete products list. These include the 11-inch MacBook Air from early 2015 and two variants of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, both launched in 2017. Notably, Apple does not provide repair service for these obsolete products but some may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period of up to a decade from their last sale date.