WhatsApp fixes serious bug that could've let links hijack devices Technology Sep 01, 2025

WhatsApp just fixed a pretty serious bug in its iOS and macOS apps that could have let sneaky links mess with your device—no clicks needed.

The issue (CVE-2025-55177) wasn't super dangerous alone, but paired with another Apple vulnerability, it could've been trouble.

Thankfully, both WhatsApp and Apple have rolled out updates to keep things safe.