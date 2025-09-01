Next Article
WhatsApp fixes serious bug that could've let links hijack devices
WhatsApp just fixed a pretty serious bug in its iOS and macOS apps that could have let sneaky links mess with your device—no clicks needed.
The issue (CVE-2025-55177) wasn't super dangerous alone, but paired with another Apple vulnerability, it could've been trouble.
Thankfully, both WhatsApp and Apple have rolled out updates to keep things safe.
Update to the latest version
If you use WhatsApp on your iPhone or Mac, make sure you're running the latest version (iOS 2.25.21.73 or macOS 2.25.21.78).
Less than 200 users were directly notified by WhatsApp, but everyone's being urged to update—even if you didn't get a message—just to stay secure.