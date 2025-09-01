Next Article
WhatsApp is getting Close Friends-like status updates
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets you share Status updates just with your close friends—think Instagram's Close Friends stories, but on WhatsApp.
Currently in beta testing for iOS, this update adds a "Close friends" choice to the Status audience menu, so you can quietly add or remove people from your list without anyone getting notified.
Updates will disappear after 24 hours
Status updates shared with close friends will be marked differently and, like usual, disappear after 24 hours.
This move is part of WhatsApp's push to give users more privacy and control—a few days after they started rolling out an AI tool to help make messages clearer.