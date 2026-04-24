What's in store for the new Apple TV

Apple is set to delay the launch of its next-generation Apple TV, as it wants to release the device with an upgraded version of Siri . The tech giant has not updated the set-top box since 2022 and plans to hold off until this fall for the new version of Siri. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to integrate advanced artificial intelligence features into its products.

Design continuity Design will remain unchanged The design of the next Apple TV is expected to remain unchanged from its predecessor, with no alterations in size or shape. It will retain the same squircle shape and black plastic material as the current model. However, this time around, it will be powered by a new A-series chip, likely the A17 Pro first seen in iPhone 15 Pro models.

Chip enhancement New chip to boost speed and efficiency The A17 Pro chip is a major upgrade over the current Apple TV's A15 Bionic. It is built on a 3-nanometer (nm) process for improved speed and efficiency, and features hardware-accelerated ray tracing for enhanced graphics in games. The A17 Pro is the oldest chip from Apple that supports Apple Intelligence, and it also powers the iPad mini 7.

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AI integration AI enhancements linked to iOS update The upcoming Apple TV will also feature new artificial intelligence capabilities linked to Siri. However, these features have been delayed until iOS 27, which is expected to launch in September 2026. This means that the release of the new Apple TV will be pushed back until September 2026, as it is tied to the update.

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Connectivity upgrades Potential for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support The next-generation Apple TV could also feature Apple's N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, which would allow faster and less congested connectivity for streaming content. It might also get Bluetooth 6 for connecting devices like controllers and earbuds. The N1 chip also supports Thread, making the new Apple TV a potential hub for smart home devices.