Apple ends end-to-end encryption for publicly shared iCloud files
What's the story
Apple has announced that it will start scanning iCloud items shared with "Anyone with the Link" for harmful content. The feature will be available in iOS 27.3 and other updates starting December. According to a support document, when an item is shared this way on supported platforms like iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS versions 27.3 or later, the content becomes accessible to Apple for scanning purposes.
Policy details
End-to-end encryption will be removed
The support document also notes that sharing an item with "Anyone with the Link" permissions will remove end-to-end encryption.
However, it doesn't define what constitutes "harmful content."
This move comes after calls from protestors for Apple to take action against child sexual abuse material stored on its iCloud service.
Action plan
Apple can terminate accounts, involve law enforcement
Apple has said it "reserves the right to move, refuse, modify, remove, or delete" any harmful content uploaded by a user.
The company may also suspend or terminate accounts, prevent users from creating new ones, or even involve law enforcement "if necessary."
The first developer betas for iOS 27.3 were released yesterday and the public version is expected to be launched in December.