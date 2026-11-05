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Home / News / Technology News / Apple ends end-to-end encryption for publicly shared iCloud files
Apple ends end-to-end encryption for publicly shared iCloud files
Apple will start scanning iCloud items shared with "Anyone with the Link"

Apple ends end-to-end encryption for publicly shared iCloud files

By Mudit Dube
Nov 05, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

Apple has announced that it will start scanning iCloud items shared with "Anyone with the Link" for harmful content. The feature will be available in iOS 27.3 and other updates starting December. According to a support document, when an item is shared this way on supported platforms like iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS versions 27.3 or later, the content becomes accessible to Apple for scanning purposes.

Policy details

End-to-end encryption will be removed

The support document also notes that sharing an item with "Anyone with the Link" permissions will remove end-to-end encryption.

However, it doesn't define what constitutes "harmful content."

This move comes after calls from protestors for Apple to take action against child sexual abuse material stored on its iCloud service.

Action plan

Apple can terminate accounts, involve law enforcement

Apple has said it "reserves the right to move, refuse, modify, remove, or delete" any harmful content uploaded by a user.

The company may also suspend or terminate accounts, prevent users from creating new ones, or even involve law enforcement "if necessary."

The first developer betas for iOS 27.3 were released yesterday and the public version is expected to be launched in December.

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