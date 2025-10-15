Apple teaser confirms M5-powered MacBooks are coming soon
What's the story
Apple has teased the launch of its next-generation MacBook models, likely to be powered by the new M5 chip. The company's Senior VP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, hinted at the upcoming release with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). The post showed a silhouette of what appeared to be a MacBook Pro and read "something powerful is coming."
Speculation
New color option likely
The silhouette in the teaser had a bluish tint, which could indicate a new "sky blue" color option for the MacBook Pro. The MacBook appears to form a sharp "V" shape, likely hinting at the Roman numeral for five. Joswiak's caption— "Mmmmm" with five M's—is widely seen as a playful nod to the upcoming M5 chip.
Upcoming products
iPad Pro and Vision Pro to launch alongside MacBook
Along with the new MacBook models, Apple is also expected to launch an iPad Pro and Vision Pro device, all powered by the new M5 chip. The base model of the M5 MacBook Pro is expected to launch first along with M5 MacBook Air models. The more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max models will arrive early next year. This product cycle will be followed by an upgraded entry-level iPad and iPad Air in early 2026.