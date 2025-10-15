Apple teaser confirms M5-powered MacBooks are coming soon

The silhouette in the teaser had a bluish tint, which could indicate a new "sky blue" color option for the MacBook Pro. The MacBook appears to form a sharp "V" shape, likely hinting at the Roman numeral for five. Joswiak's caption— "Mmmmm" with five M's—is widely seen as a playful nod to the upcoming M5 chip.

Upcoming products

iPad Pro and Vision Pro to launch alongside MacBook

Along with the new MacBook models, Apple is also expected to launch an iPad Pro and Vision Pro device, all powered by the new M5 chip. The base model of the M5 MacBook Pro is expected to launch first along with M5 MacBook Air models. The more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max models will arrive early next year. This product cycle will be followed by an upgraded entry-level iPad and iPad Air in early 2026.