Teens using AI for schoolwork, but it's hurting their skills

A new Oxford University Press study shows 80% of UK students aged 13-18 are using AI for their schoolwork, but 62% said it has had a negative impact on their skills and development at school. Many feel AI makes assignments too easy and cuts down on creativity, and nearly half (48%) of students wish teachers would help them figure out what info from AI is actually trustworthy.

AI's impact on creativity and problem-solving Plenty of teens say AI lets them find answers without really trying, and about one in eight feel it limits their creative thinking or problem-solving.

Nearly half worry classmates might be secretly using AI to get ahead, and many are asking for clearer advice from teachers on spotting reliable content.

Misinformation concerns among students A third of students admit they can't always tell if something made by AI is true or not.

Some say AI helps with homework, but just as many think teachers aren't confident using it themselves.

London students lead the way in AI use (92%) and spotting misinformation (63%).

The upcoming Curriculum and Assessment Review in autumn 2025 aims to help schools keep up with tech changes.