Samsung will launch first-ever Android XR headset on October 21

Samsung has announced a special "Worldwide Open" event on October 21, at 10pm ET. The company will use this event to officially unveil its highly-anticipated Project Moohan mixed reality headset. The device will be powered by Android XR, a new mixed reality platform developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Product features What we know about Project Moohan Samsung describes Project Moohan as the "groundbreaking first product" built for the open and scalable Android XR platform. The company promises that it will seamlessly combine everyday utility with immersive new experiences. This is where Samsung believes the true potential of XR comes alive, opening up a whole new world of possibilities for users.

Tech integration AI integration and multimodal capabilities The tech giant has also integrated its own AI software into Project Moohan, giving it a multimodal treatment. This means the headset will be able to handle different types of data inputs and outputs at the same time, making for a more seamless user experience. The company has also teased that this device will "set a new benchmark for XR."

Public reveal A glimpse of Project Moohan at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit Back in September, Project Moohan made a brief appearance at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. The headset was showcased inside a glass case with Samsung's branding all over it. However, the company kept most of the details like specifications and features under wraps, which only added to the excitement surrounding its first XR headset powered by a dedicated Android platform.