Samsung is hiring AI chip engineers in India

India's semiconductor scene is booming—expected to hit $100 billion by 2030—thanks to government support and big investments from companies like Samsung and Micron. By building up its design team here, Samsung is betting on India as a future powerhouse for AI chip innovation.

New leadership for a new chapter

Rajesh Krishnan just stepped in as the new Managing Director at Samsung's Bengaluru center, taking over from Balajee Sowrirajan.

With deep experience in memory technology and in developing solutions that accelerate AI workloads, Krishnan's appointment shows Samsung's trust in local talent to drive its next wave of innovation.