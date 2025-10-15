New tool helps scientists search genetic data almost instantly
ETH Zurich recently described in detail MetaGraph, a tool that lets scientists search through massive DNA, RNA, and protein databases almost instantly—no supercomputer or giant downloads needed.
Think of it as a supercharged search engine for genetic data.
Storing genetic data
Instead of storing endless genetic files, MetaGraph cleverly connects overlapping DNA fragments using graph structures, shrinking storage needs by about 300 times while keeping all the important details.
Right now, it covers nearly half of public datasets and aims for full coverage by late 2024—all for less than $1 per megabase.
Potential benefits
MetaGraph could help researchers quickly spot antibiotic resistance, rare mutations, or new pathogens.
Since it's open-source, labs and companies can easily use it with their own data, which could speed up drug discovery and make genetic insights more accessible across science and medicine.