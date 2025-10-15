Oracle is building a massive public AI supercluster
Oracle is building a massive public AI supercluster on its Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), set to go live in late 2026.
This project will be the first publicly available AI supercluster powered by 50,000 AMD MI450 GPUs, giving businesses access to serious computing power for training advanced language models and generative AI.
Oracle's tech stack focuses on speed and efficiency
The tech stack is all about speed and efficiency: AMD's "Helios" racks combine the new MI450 GPUs with powerful EPYC CPUs and Pensando networking chips.
Oracle says this setup means faster, more energy-efficient AI tasks, plus developers get access to AMD's ROCm platform (a real alternative to NVIDIA's CUDA).
Everything runs securely on OCI.
Oracle's move could reshape the AI landscape
Oracle plans to grow the cluster even bigger in 2027 as part of a planned expansion.
With NVIDIA currently powering over 90% of heavy-duty AI systems, Oracle's move gives companies a fresh option that isn't locked into one vendor.