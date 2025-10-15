Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to launch on October 21
Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy XR headset—aka Project Moohan—on October 21, 2025.
Set to be unveiled at their upcoming "Worlds Wide Open" virtual event, this device is built with Google and Qualcomm, runs Android XR, and is set to go head-to-head with Apple's Vision Pro.
Specs and features of Galaxy XR
Galaxy XR packs dual 4K micro-OLED screens with a super-sharp 4,032 PPI (beating Vision Pro), weighs just 545g (lighter than Apple's), and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.
You get hand tracking via six dedicated sensors, plus eye and voice tracking through additional cameras and microphones, spatial audio for immersive sound, two controllers for gaming or navigation, and Samsung's One UI XR layered over Android—with some AI smarts thrown in.
Pricing details to be revealed on October 21
Preordering before launch gets you $100 in Samsung store credit for accessories—no upfront payment needed.
The real test? Pricing details drop on October 21.
With higher-res displays and lighter build than Vision Pro but Apple's edge in premium materials and chips, it'll be interesting to see which headset wins over the crowd.