Samsung's Galaxy XR headset to launch on October 21

Specs and features of Galaxy XR

Galaxy XR packs dual 4K micro-OLED screens with a super-sharp 4,032 PPI (beating Vision Pro), weighs just 545g (lighter than Apple's), and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.

You get hand tracking via six dedicated sensors, plus eye and voice tracking through additional cameras and microphones, spatial audio for immersive sound, two controllers for gaming or navigation, and Samsung's One UI XR layered over Android—with some AI smarts thrown in.