Google Wallet now lets you add nicknames to passes
Technology
Google Wallet just got a handy update: you can now add nicknames (up to 25 characters) to your loyalty cards, tickets, and other passes.
Rolling out as of October 14, 2025, this makes it way easier to keep track of what's what—no more guessing which card is which in your digital stack.
Other recent improvements in Google Wallet
Now, Google Wallet can send you notifications when you're near places where you might use a saved pass—like event venues or stores.
Passes sent to your Gmail are added automatically if Smart features are on. Plus, managing multiple access cards is simpler: the app prioritizes the one you used most recently.
Merchants also get a new tool that helps customers join loyalty programs right after paying.