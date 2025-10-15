Solar tornadoes can trigger geomagnetic storms, study finds
A new 2025 study says magnetic "flux ropes"—think solar tornadoes—can trigger geomagnetic storms that mess with power grids and tech we rely on.
These form when big solar eruptions (CMEs) smash into slower solar wind, but current satellites may only barely detect them.
Flux ropes are hidden drivers of space weather
Researchers found flux ropes are small but mighty, carrying strong magnetic fields and forming right in the solar wind—not just from big eruptions.
They're a hidden driver of space weather that can cause real problems for our electricity and communication systems.
Next-gen satellites needed to spot these sneaky structures sooner
The team behind the study is calling for next-gen satellites to spot these sneaky structures sooner.
Better tracking means more warning time to protect everything from key technological infrastructure to entire power grids when the Sun gets rowdy.