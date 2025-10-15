Solar tornadoes can trigger geomagnetic storms, study finds

Researchers found flux ropes are small but mighty, carrying strong magnetic fields and forming right in the solar wind—not just from big eruptions. They're a hidden driver of space weather that can cause real problems for our electricity and communication systems.

Next-gen satellites needed to spot these sneaky structures sooner

Better tracking means more warning time to protect everything from key technological infrastructure to entire power grids when the Sun gets rowdy.