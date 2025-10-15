Next Article
Over half of new English articles are AI-written: Study
Technology
By May 2025, more than 50% of newly published English articles were created by AI, according to a study from SEO firm Graphite.
This big jump started in late 2024 and has now leveled off.
Researchers looked at 65,000 articles from 2020 to 2025 using an AI detector called Surfer to track the trend.
AI content in search results
Even with all this new AI content, only about 12-14% of Google Search results and about 18% of chatbot answers come from AI-written articles.
Human authors still lead when it comes to high-visibility content online.
The study also points out that creators are starting to explore new strategies as more people turn to AI-powered answer engines for information.