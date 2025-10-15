US government pressures tech firms to remove ICE tracking content
Facebook just took down a Chicago-based group that shared information about ICE activity, saying it broke rules against "coordinated harm."
The move came after the US Department of Justice raised safety concerns for federal workers.
This follows Apple's recent removal of similar tracking apps after federal pressure, showing how tech companies are responding to government requests.
Legal but controversial
The group, called "ICE Sighting-Chicagoland," used public info to track ICE activity—something technically legal.
Still, Attorney General Pam Bondi argued it put agents at risk.
Critics say shutting down these groups limits public oversight and sparks bigger questions about balancing security with civil rights.
The story highlights growing tension between tech platforms, privacy, and government power—issues that matter more than ever in 2025.