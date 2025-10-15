SpaceX wraps up Starship version 2, prepares for version 3

V3 stands 1.5 meters taller than before and packs upgraded Raptor 3 engines for more power. It's loaded with visible docking adapters so it can refuel in space—key for future deep-space adventures. The Super Heavy booster also got a makeover: think better fuel transfer systems and larger grid fins to help it land smoothly.

NASA's Artemis program and the race to the Moon

Starship V3 is designed to be fully reusable and will play a big role in NASA's Artemis program, aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon soon.

SpaceX is already upgrading its launch pad to handle these bigger rockets, while planning an even larger V4 version for 2027.

For now, launches are shifting to a new pad as SpaceX gears up for more frequent—and ambitious—missions ahead.