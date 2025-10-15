Google search results in Europe will now show 3rd-party services
Google just announced more changes to its European search results, hoping to dodge EU penalties over antitrust concerns.
Now, third-party search services—like travel or shopping comparison sites—will get their own dedicated boxes, which may appear above or below Google's own results depending on relevance.
Placement will be based on what's most relevant to your search, using clear and fair criteria.
Why is Google making these changes?
The EU has called out Google for giving its own services an unfair boost, which could mean some hefty fines.
With new rules like the Digital Markets Act, Big Tech has to make things fairer for everyone—including users like you who want real choice online.
If these changes stick, you'll see a wider variety of options when searching—and businesses get a better shot at being noticed.