Google Maps is replacing Assistant with Gemini AI
Google Maps is phasing out Google Assistant and bringing in Gemini AI for voice commands during navigation.
The feature has been spotted in the latest beta version, but is not yet live for all users; when you tap the microphone icon, it turns into the Gemini spark icon to activate Gemini while driving.
Gemini can help you navigate hands-free
With Gemini, you can change routes hands-free, skip tolls or highways, and ask about weather or nearby spots—without leaving the Maps screen.
You can also tweak settings through the dedicated Gemini app.
This update comes as Google plans to retire Assistant's Driving Mode in 2025, with Android Auto support on the horizon.
Gemini will soon be Google's main AI
This move is part of Google's bigger plan to make Gemini its main AI across apps and devices.
By using more natural language and smarter search features, Gemini aims to make your navigation smoother and more personalized—especially as it already powers local searches and eco-friendly routing in some areas.