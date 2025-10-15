Dolphins show Alzheimer's-like brain changes due to toxins

During summer algal blooms, dolphins had sky-high levels of a neurotoxin called 2,4-DAB—up to 2,900 times higher than normal. This toxin comes from cyanobacteria and builds up through the food chain, which may contribute to the confusion and strandings scientists have observed.

Dolphins are like ocean health detectives

Dolphins are like ocean health detectives: if they're getting sick from these toxins, humans eating contaminated seafood could be at risk too.

The study highlights why we need more research on how pollution might affect our own brains down the line.