Instagram now blocks all content that's not PG-13
Instagram is rolling out new safety updates for users under 18.
Now, all teen accounts will be private by default and set to a PG-13 content limit—so posts about sex, drugs, strong language, and risky stunts are blocked, unless a parent gives permission for the teen to opt out of these restrictions.
More blocked search terms and stricter protections
The platform has added more blocked search terms (like alcohol and gore) and tightened protections around self-harm or eating disorder content.
Teens also can't interact with flagged accounts anymore.
Parents can turn on an even stricter "limited content" mode that further restricts what their kids see and disables comments.
Meta's response to past reports
Meta says these updates are in response to past reports showing that earlier safeguards sometimes missed harmful content.
By enforcing PG-13 rules—including in AI chats and experiences—they aim to give teens a safer experience on Instagram in 2025.