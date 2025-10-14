'Taxi prank' that costs $5,000: Waymo rider's viral stunt Technology Oct 14, 2025

In October 2025, 23-year-old Riley Walz and a group of 50 people pulled off a viral prank in San Francisco by coordinating 50 people to hail Waymo robotaxis at the same time.

The driverless cars all showed up at a dead-end street, found nobody waiting, and awkwardly idled for about 10 minutes before leaving—charging each account a $5 no-show fee.