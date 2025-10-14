'Taxi prank' that costs $5,000: Waymo rider's viral stunt
In October 2025, 23-year-old Riley Walz and a group of 50 people pulled off a viral prank in San Francisco by coordinating 50 people to hail Waymo robotaxis at the same time.
The driverless cars all showed up at a dead-end street, found nobody waiting, and awkwardly idled for about 10 minutes before leaving—charging each account a $5 no-show fee.
Walz's stunt was basically a physical version of a DDoS attack, overwhelming the robotaxi system with unused ride requests.
The scene drew laughs from participants and even got reactions from regular drivers passing by.
The prank put a spotlight on how easy it is to mess with autonomous ride-hailing tech.
Waymo quickly blocked ride requests in the area for the night, but this episode shows that as self-driving cars become more common, creative pranks—and new challenges—are bound to follow.