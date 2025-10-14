A SpaceX alum's startup plans to send cargo to the Moon

Impulse will use a new lander paired with its Helios kick stage, both launched on rockets already flying today. The Helios gets the lander into lunar orbit in about a week; then the lander heads down to the surface—all without needing an extra fuel stop. They're aiming for two missions a year, each carrying around three tons of gear.

Their engine runs on nitrous oxide and ethane—the same mix used in their earlier Mira spacecraft—designed for cost efficiency and quick turnaround.

While prices aren't public yet, Impulse says this setup is perfect for scientists, businesses, or governments who need reliable Moon delivery before bigger human missions ramp up.

If it all works out, they could open up new opportunities for regular cargo runs between Earth and the Moon.