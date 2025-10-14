YouTube's new video player is cleaner and more immersive
YouTube just dropped a redesigned video player on October 14, 2025, for Android, iOS, web, and TVs.
The update is all about making things cleaner and more immersive—think less stuff blocking your videos while you watch.
On TV screens, video info now sits up top with controls right underneath.
On TVs, grouped controls bring a fresh look
On TVs, you'll see grouped controls like subscribe, like/dislike, comments, and save options in one spot.
Captions and settings have moved to the right for easier access.
On your phone (in landscape), most controls are now in a pill-shaped group on the left—so everything's at your fingertips.
Other visual improvements include animated notes for music videos
Music videos get fun animated notes; sports clips show game visuals.
Double-tap to skip ahead is less distracting now. Saving videos to Watch Later or playlists feels more visual too.
Comments are better organized with threaded replies, and switching tabs on mobile feels smoother thanks to improved motion design.
Some users feel the mobile layout looks 'squished'
Reactions are mixed: some folks say the mobile layout feels "squished," while others love the extra space for videos.
Channel names have switched to @usernames with bigger profile pics next to titles—a change some users say makes browsing feel more streamlined (even if it takes some getting used to).
Overall, YouTube hopes these changes make watching—and interacting—a bit more fun for everyone.