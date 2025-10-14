YouTube's new video player is cleaner and more immersive

YouTube just dropped a redesigned video player on October 14, 2025, for Android, iOS, web, and TVs. The update is all about making things cleaner and more immersive—think less stuff blocking your videos while you watch. On TV screens, video info now sits up top with controls right underneath.

On TVs, grouped controls bring a fresh look On TVs, you'll see grouped controls like subscribe, like/dislike, comments, and save options in one spot.

Captions and settings have moved to the right for easier access.

On your phone (in landscape), most controls are now in a pill-shaped group on the left—so everything's at your fingertips.

Other visual improvements include animated notes for music videos Music videos get fun animated notes; sports clips show game visuals.

Double-tap to skip ahead is less distracting now. Saving videos to Watch Later or playlists feels more visual too.

Comments are better organized with threaded replies, and switching tabs on mobile feels smoother thanks to improved motion design.