AI-powered Perplexity search now available on Firefox Technology Oct 14, 2025

Mozilla just rolled out the AI-powered Perplexity search engine for Firefox users worldwide.

Instead of the usual list of links, Perplexity gives you direct answers in a chat-like format and even shows where it got its info.

After testing in the US, UK, and Germany earlier this year, it's now live for desktop—plus, a mobile version is on the way.