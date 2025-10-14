AI-powered Perplexity search now available on Firefox
Mozilla just rolled out the AI-powered Perplexity search engine for Firefox users worldwide.
Instead of the usual list of links, Perplexity gives you direct answers in a chat-like format and even shows where it got its info.
After testing in the US, UK, and Germany earlier this year, it's now live for desktop—plus, a mobile version is on the way.
Mozilla's latest update also includes visual search via Google Lens
Switching to Perplexity is easy: just hit the unified search button in your address bar or set it as your default search.
Mozilla's also making browser profiles more accessible so you can quickly swap between work, school, or personal setups.
For those who prefer Google Search, visual search via Google Lens is being tested too—all part of Mozilla's push to make browsing smarter and more flexible.