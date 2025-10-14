Gemini in Gmail can now schedule meetings for you
Google just rolled out "Help me schedule" in Gmail, powered by Gemini AI.
Now, when you reply to an email about meeting up, the tool pops up and scans your Google Calendar plus the email itself to suggest times that work.
No more endless back-and-forths—just pick a slot and send.
You can also tweak time slots
You can tweak or add time slots before dropping them into your email for the other person to choose from.
Once a time is picked, Google automatically adds it to both of your calendars.
For now, it's only for one-on-one meetings—not group hangouts yet.
Availability and requirements
"Help me schedule" is turned on by default for users on select Google plans like Business Standard, Enterprise Starter, Plus tiers, and some education accounts.
The rollout started October 13, 2025 for Rapid Release domains and hits Scheduled Release domains around October 28.
Just make sure Gemini has access to your Gmail and Calendar for everything to work smoothly.