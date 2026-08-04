Apple iCloud bug exposed secret files to ex-employees: Report
What's the story
Apple's practice of combining work and personal iCloud accounts has unintentionally given some former employees access to confidential documents, The Information reported. The issue stems from the company's policy of encouraging employees to use their personal Apple Accounts with their work iCloud account. This way, many Apple files shared over the years, including product launch event planning documents, continued syncing with their personal devices after they left the company.
User apprehensions
Ex-employees received updates on new document edits
Some ex-employees even got alerts about new updates to these documents after their departure. This led to fears of deleting the files and drawing Apple's attention.
The company gives a 2TB iCloud plan to its employees, which they can either merge with their existing Apple Account or create a new one.
However, since only one primary account can be signed in at a time, most opt for the former option to avoid carrying two iPhones around.
Access concerns
Apple has a managed folder for workplace files
Apple has a managed folder for workplace files that it revokes access to when an employee leaves.
However, some internal documents aren't saved there automatically and shared files end up mixed with personal content.
This also gives former employees continued access to iMessage chats and files shared via the Messages app, further complicating the issue of lingering access to sensitive company information after departure.
Legal implications
Issue central to Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI
The issue of lingering access to Apple systems is at the heart of its lawsuit against OpenAI.
Apple has accused former employee Chang Liu of breaching its systems using a "rare, previously unknown authentication bug" to download files while working at OpenAI.
However, Apple clarified that this case is unrelated to any files left available on iCloud and doesn't pursue legal claims against ex-employees who accidentally have Apple documents in their personal iCloud accounts.
Criticism
Rivos accused Apple of 'pretextual basis to sue' employees
Former employees have criticized Apple for not doing a thorough job of removing sensitive files from personal devices stored in iCloud.
In a now-settled legal dispute, chip company Rivos claimed Apple intentionally lets former employees retain access to files "as part of a planned effort to generate a pretextual basis to sue the employees and their new employer for 'stealing' Apple material."
The case involved an employee who was targeted for keeping work files in his personal iCloud account.