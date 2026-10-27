Apple's iMac with M6 chip goes official in India
What's the story
Apple has launched its latest all-in-one desktop, the iMac with the new M6 chip, in India. The device comes with updated hardware and macOS 27 Golden Gate. It is available in seven different colors and two configurations. The base model starts at ₹1.75 lakh. The new iMac will be available for pre-order from tomorrow through Apple's online store and app in 35 countries/regions.
Cost breakdown
How much does the iMac cost?
The iMac with M6 chip comes in two configurations. The model with 10-core CPU and GPU is priced at ₹1,74,900 for regular customers and ₹1,68,900 for students. A more powerful version with a 12-core CPU and GPU is available at ₹1,99,900 (regular) and ₹1,87,900 (education).
Aesthetic appeal
The new iMac features a color-matched keyboard and mouse
The new iMac boasts a 24-inch display and an all-in-one design in seven color options.
It also comes with a color-matched keyboard and mouse or trackpad, both of which have USB-C ports for charging.
The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID lets users unlock their computer, switch users, authorize Apple Pay payments, and download apps.
User experience
Continuity features for seamless integration with other Apple devices
The new iMac also comes with a microphone array for voice input and video calls.
Apple's Continuity features let users share files/photos between their iPhone and the iMac, hand off tasks, as well as control their iPhone from the computer.
These enhancements are aimed at improving user experience across devices.
Software upgrade
macOS 27 Golden Gate powers the device
The new iMac runs on macOS 27 Golden Gate, which brings updates to the Liquid Glass interface, search, and system performance. Users can customize the Liquid Glass appearance via a slider in Settings, choosing between ultraclear and fully tinted options.
Eco-friendly approach
Apple has focused on sustainability with the new iMac
Apple has also emphasized the use of recycled materials and renewable energy in the new iMac.
The stand is made from 100% recycled aluminum, while the magnets are made from 100% recycled rare earth elements.
Apple says that 40% renewable electricity is used across its supply chain during manufacturing process.